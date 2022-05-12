CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.08 and last traded at $112.77. Approximately 6,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.33.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

