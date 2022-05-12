CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.88.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

