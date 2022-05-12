CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.26). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,767. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

