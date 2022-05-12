Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

