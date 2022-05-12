Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.
Shares of CUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 13,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,472. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.
CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
