Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 13,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,472. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.