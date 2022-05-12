CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
