CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.66

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.66 and last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

