CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 163,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.