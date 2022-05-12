CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

