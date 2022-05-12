CryptoTycoon Price Tops $2.33 on Top Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00007930 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $335,909.74 and approximately $124,998.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.79 or 0.99690073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 894,596 coins and its circulating supply is 144,344 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

