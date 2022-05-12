CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits Market Cap of $522,190.49

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $522,190.49 and approximately $38,559.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars.

