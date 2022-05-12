CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Achieves $107,101.76

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $107,101.76 and approximately $306.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.64 or 1.00078924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001774 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

