CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

