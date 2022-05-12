Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 4,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.