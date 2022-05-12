Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$4.30 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 555,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,011. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

