Critical Review: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telstra and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Telstra currently has a consensus target price of $13.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 64.11%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Telstra.

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 6.89% 3.19% 1.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $16.60 billion 1.91 $1.39 billion N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.50 $398.00 million $2.64 14.82

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Telstra on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise customers; builds and manages digital platforms; and provides telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, fiber network, and mobile towers; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure and network services under the infrastructure services agreement and commercial contracts; and designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

