Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,778,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 288,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

