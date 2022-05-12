CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.36.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

