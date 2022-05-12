Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRCT stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
