Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRCT stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,484,118 shares of company stock valued at $19,658,453 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

