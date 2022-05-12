Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of ST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 29,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,843. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

