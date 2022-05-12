Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

NYSE MS traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 8,044,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.