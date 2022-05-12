Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $592.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,294. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.83 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.