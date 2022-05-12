Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. 9,095,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,130. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

