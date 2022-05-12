Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. KWB Wealth grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. 8,408,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.71. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

