Crewe Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 523,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,752. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

