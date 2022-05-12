Crewe Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.49. 272,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,592. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $225.26 and a one year high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

