Crewe Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 403,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

