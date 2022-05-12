Crewe Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

