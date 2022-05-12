Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $428.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,728. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $427.70 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

