Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,919.46. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,032.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,967.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.