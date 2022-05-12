Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,792 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,705,455 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

