Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 8,398,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

