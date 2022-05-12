Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 14,034 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2,806.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 76,597,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,266,828. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

