Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$95,000.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,576,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.
Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
