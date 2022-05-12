Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$95,000.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,576,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.