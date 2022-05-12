Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 89535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).
The company has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.58.
Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)
