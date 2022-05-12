Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 89535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.58.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

