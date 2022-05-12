Credit Suisse Group Trims S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Target Price to GBX 625

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 685 ($8.45) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.00.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.