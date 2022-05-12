Credit Suisse Group Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $69.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $72.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

