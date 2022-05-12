Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €205.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.70 ($154.42) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a one year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €150.56 and a 200-day moving average of €171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

