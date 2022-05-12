Craig Hallum Upgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.14.

IIPR opened at $122.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

