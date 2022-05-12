Cowen Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to Outperform

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

