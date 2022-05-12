Cowen Trims CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Target Price to $8.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get CareMax alerts:

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.