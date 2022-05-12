Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.67

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 70615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

