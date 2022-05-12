Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.82 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $3.28 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

