Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $11.29. Coupang shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 384,789 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Coupang by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.82.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

