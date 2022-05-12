Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

CPNG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,414. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

