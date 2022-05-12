Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 375,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,109. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

