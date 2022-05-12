Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,571. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,818,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 100,544 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.