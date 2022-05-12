Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

