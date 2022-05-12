CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CorMedix by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CorMedix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CorMedix by 75.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.