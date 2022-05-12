Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,381,662 shares.The stock last traded at 3.30 and had previously closed at 3.59.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of 7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.